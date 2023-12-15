I-30 traffic stop leads to discovery and seizure of 50-plus pounds of cocaine

Dec. 15—A traffic stop by members of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office criminal interdiction unit on Wednesday led to the discovery of more than 50 pounds of suspected cocaine. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

The men — both from Florida — were identified as Jorge Linares and Giancarlo Linares. They were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 and are currently being held in the Hunt County Detention Center. Their bond has been set at $750,000 for each.

According to HCSO, the traffic stop occurred on Interstate 30 and during the stop Greenville PD canine Officer Tango alerted to a search of the vehicle. The 50-plus pounds of cocaine has a street value of more than a half million dollars.

The penalty for conviction on a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 for the amount seized on Wednesday is a possible prison sentence of 15-99 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.