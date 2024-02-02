30 vehicles damaged in Bexley vandalism spree, no arrests made

The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-skip crash Friday evening in Clinton Township.

Bexley police are investigating reports of at least 30 vehicles sustaining damage after a string of break-ins carried out by an unidentified group over several hours.

Bexley police said they expect the number of vehicles damaged to grow as Columbus police investigate several similar break-ins in the area involving people matching similar descriptions.

Police received reports shortly before midnight Wednesday of several males breaking into vehicles near Montrose and Astor avenues. The caller told dispatchers that the males were traveling in a white sedan. Police said they discovered several additional damaged vehicles on South Remington Road.

Dispatchers received another call about 40 minutes later, reporting that five males were breaking into cars in the 2800 block of Powell Avenue. The caller described the same white sedan.

A victim in Barclay Square flagged down an investigating officer and said their car was also vandalized and could share doorbell camera video with the officer.

Three officers made several traffic stops of vehicles matching the white sedan described in the initial report, police said. However, police said none of the vehicle occupants matched descriptions of the vandals.

Columbus police later recovered a white Nissan reported stolen at Gibson Drive and Claude Drive. Officers were unable to arrest any of the five men wearing ski masks who ran away on foot, Bexley police said.

Bexley police are asking the public to report any potential information about the vandalism spree or to report damaged vehicles at 614-559-4444.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bexley vandals damage at least 30 vehicles in break-in spree