30 years to the day: Bay man receives third death sentence for 1992 murder of girlfriend

PANAMA CITY — A Bay County man was sentenced Thursday to death for the third time for a 1992 murder.

According to the office of State Attorney Larry Basford, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark imposed the death penalty on Roderick Orme for the March 3, 1992, murder, sexual battery and robbery of his former girlfriend, Lisa Diane Redd, after calling her for help while on a drug and alcohol binge.

The sentencing came on the 30th anniversary of Redd's murder.

Orme was first convicted in 1993 and sentenced to death after a 7-5 jury vote. That was sent back for a new sentencing hearing in 2007, and a different jury recommended death by an 11-1 vote.

The 2007 sentencing was sent back in 2017 for a third sentencing hearing based on a Supreme Court decision calling for 12-0 jury votes for death.

Roderick Orme appears before Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark on Thursday for sentencing in the 1992 murder of Lisa Redd.

"The defendant does have a date with destiny, we all do,” State Attorney Larry Basford said. “And in this case, I would submit that justice and his date with destiny has been delayed way, way too long. We asked Judge Clark to help him meet his maker sooner rather than later, and another step in that direction was taken today."

Redd’s family has been steadfast through the years in seeing the case through, having appeared for many hearings, sentencings and testifying about the devastation to the family in the loss of Redd.

“This is truly a case where there was violence, pain, a merciless killing of Lisa Redd,” Basford said. “And she was not just Lisa Redd, she was a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a nurse, and she was trying to do the best that she could to make a living for her and her son.”

Carol Atwell, Redd's sister, testified before the sentence was imposed Thursday, asking Judge Clark to end this for the family, the release said.

“Thirty years ago today, my sister was murdered by this defendant,” Atwell said, noting that Redd had done nothing wrong and was trying to help the defendant. “I think that today should be the last time we have to come before anyone, any judge, and have to fight this battle for my sister.”

At the time of her death, Redd, 34, was working as a nurse when Orme, who had been smoking crack cocaine and drinking, called her from a hotel room asking for help. After she arrived, Orme became enraged, sexually battered and beat her, and then strangled her.

