After 30 years, DNA leads to arrest in two Durham sexual assault cases

A Durham man has been arrested for two sexual assaults that occurred nearly 30 years ago, according to Durham Police.

Dwight Martin, 64, of Durham, has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense for two sexual assaults in 1993, a news release said.

Both assaults took place at the intersection of Pettigrew and West Chapel Hill streets in Durham. The first was in May 1993 while the second was in June 1993.

Police said they were able to link Martin to these crimes through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The cold case unit received a hit from a federal database that connected Martin’s DNA to the cases.

In August, two Durham men were convicted of rape in separate cold cases. Both convictions came as the result of previously untested DNA evidence, also part of Durham Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

More than a dozen people have been charged by the Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit since officials began testing the backlog of evidence.

In 2019, state officials reported 15,000 untested sexual assault kits in North Carolina.

Through this testing, seven people have been convicted in 10 sexual assaults dating back to 2005.

Martin, who was charged Dec. 12, is currently in custody at the Durham County Jail and is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Durham police are asking other victims of sexual assault near the location of the 1993 assaults to contact Investigator H.P. Brown at 919-560-4440, ext. 29461, or to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.