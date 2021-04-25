After 30 years, family still seeks clues in Brenda Gail Lambert disappearance

Apr. 25—PRINCETON — Even after almost 30 years have gone by, a family and law enforcement are still searching for a Mercer County woman who disappeared from her home the night of her child's birthday and one her friends who later disappeared as well.

On July 26, 1992, Brenda Gail Lambert, who was 22 at the time, vanished from her Bluewell home. She didn't take her car and only a few personal items, if any, according to police reports. The mother of two was last seen on the evening of her son's first birthday. Her family insisted that she would never leave her children.

About five and a half months later, 21-year-old Mark Anthony Cook, who was Lambert's good friend, disappeared as well. Investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department determined that he was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 1993, after leaving Pedro's Bar, which was located at Airport Square near U.S. Route 52.

One investigator, the late Chief Deputy Darrell Bailey, said in 2006 during an interview with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that he believed that the two disappearances are connected. And foul play is suspected.

Police have received tips about the case over the years. One tip investigators received in 2003 suggested that two bodies may be found in a pond off Route 52. With help from the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, pumps were used to drain the several thousand gallons of water from the pond, but the effort was not enough. The sheriff's department brought in a diver, Detective Mike Combs, to search the pond; but its heavy growth hindered that effort. The department borrowed underwater video cameras, but nothing was found then.

Bailey said then that information concerning Lambert and Cook was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Anytime a hunter, ATV rider or hiker discovers a body, that information is entered into the NCIC, too. Without a body, it is difficult to prove that a homicide took place and difficult to interview suspects.

Early in the investigation, three individuals took a polygraph test, but the results of such tests are not admissible in court. Bailey said then that the tests are tools to help law enforcement see if an investigation is on the right track.

Despite the passage of time, the investigation into the disappearances of Brenda Gail Lambert and Mark Anthony Cook remains open and active today, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

"It's an open case," Parks said. "They are still listed in NCIC as missing. We are open to listening to anybody at this point, whether it's a sighting, them living somewhere or foul play."

"I would love to have people call directly and talk. They can remain anonymous," Parks said.

Parks added that he was hoping to contact Carolyn Cook and Johnny Cook as well as other friends or family. Anybody who was working at the Burger King in Brushfork during the early 1990s could be helpful, too.

"It's been 30 years, but there are families that need closure," Parks said.

Anyone who has any information that may be related to the case can contact Parks at 304-487-8390.

