30 years of holiday cheer: Toys for Tots brightens Branch County Christmases

For the past 30 years, local Marine Corp League members have been bringing the spirit of Christmas to children in need through Toys of Tots.

Amber Washburn sorts dolls from the collection boxes as the stack grows larger Monday at the Eby Center before parents arrive Tuesday to pick gifts for their children.

Jerry Lutterbeck reminisced over the years of collection drives Monday, showcasing past efforts in his scrapbook.

On Monday, he and other league members gathered the 65 collection boxes from around Branch County.

Volunteers piled the floor and tables with gifts sorted by age, with clothes and gloves sorted on another table at the Eby Center.

Besides the donations in the collection boxes, children who participated in the Shop with Heroes event earlier this month purchased an item donated to Toys for Tots.

Coldwater Kiwanis and community volunteers unpacked and sorted the toys and items on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, parents from 82 families came by the Eby Center to find toys and gifts to make Christmas brighter for more than 200 children.

The Martine Corp League runs the program with the help of the Salvation Army. Social services coordinator Kevin Krohler said parents have 30 days to apply in October.

"We also have hardship cases that we allow after that," he said.

The Department of Health and Human Services also provides a list.

The largest event came during the Great Recession of 2009. "We had over 179 families and over 400 children," Lutterbeck said as he looked at the scrapbook. "Wow. We had over 5,000 toys that year."

Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. His wife, Diane, had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency supporting needy children.

As a young Marine stationed in Washington 60 years ago, Lutterbeck repaired used toys given away by the program.

In 1993, John Morel, a gunnery sergeant with the Battle Creek Marine Reserve unit, was asked by his unit major to start a Toys for Tots program in Branch County.

"He asked me to help him. Between the two of us we started this program," Lutterback said.

Lutterback's wife, Sherry, was instrumental in doing all the paperwork until she died in 2018.

Lutterback said Branch County Toys for Tots "just kept growing year after year. We kept getting bigger and bigger."

For the last six years, Mike Moross has taken over as coordinator to make the children's Christmas special.

