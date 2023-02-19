30 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain during attempted escape by prisoner

Boston Police are remembering Officer Thomas F. Rose, 30 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty by a prisoner.

Rose was slain on Feb. 19, 1993 when a prisoner attempted to escape while being allowed to make a phone call in the booking area of the police district in downtown Boston, District A-1, police said.

Once outside his cell, the prisoner lunged for Rose’s service weapon, police said. As the two wrestled for control of the firearm, the prisoner discharged several rounds, two of which struck the 42-year-old Rose, fatally wounding him.

Rose had been with the department for 13 years. When he was killed, he left behind three children and a granddaughter.

In June of 1998, Rose’s son, Thomas, followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Boston Police Department.

An estimated 5,000 law enforcement officers from around the region attended Rose’s funeral in St. Ann’s Church in Dorchester three decades ago. He was later laid to rest at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.

A Hero Sign outside of the Boston Police Department's District A-1 Station at 40 Sudbury St. in Boston honors Officer Thomas F. Rose, who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a prisoner on Feb. 19, 1993.

Officer Rose’s name is listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. His name can also be found on the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts State Law Enforcement Memorial located on the lawn of the State House in Boston.

