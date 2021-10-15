30 years since declaring independence, Somaliland is proud, yet isolated

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991, but few countries recognise it statehood. The territory of 4.5 million is fiercely proud of its independence, but three decades on, the lack of official status hobbles economic hopes.

