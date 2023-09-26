$300,000 bond set for Cleveland ISD teacher charged with wife's murder
James Anderson, the Special Education Department Chair at Santa Fe Middle School, shocked his community when he allegedly killed his wife while their son was home.
James Anderson, the Special Education Department Chair at Santa Fe Middle School, shocked his community when he allegedly killed his wife while their son was home.
Crediverso, a company that launched at TechCrunch Disrupt 2020, raised $3.5 million in what founder and CEO Carlos “Charlie” Hernandez called a pre-Series A funding round. The new investment enables the company -- which has helped thousands of users in the U.S. Latino community with financial products advice -- to jump into legal tech and services. Crediverso’s newest product, My Pocket Lawyer, provides access to legal resources so that consumers, small businesses and freelancers can get help with complex legal issues.
Former teen star, shattered by public and tabloid treatment, hopes harsh reality show experience heals her and makes her stronger.
Feeling protective, Sigler reacts to claims that RHONJ guest slept with 'Sopranos' star Gandolfini.
No bobbleheads and no postseason meant nearly no fans for the Yankees on Monday.
After many seasons dominated by alpha-males Blake Shelton and Adam Levine or by young coaches like Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello, this casting of a country queen was refreshing.
Students on TikTok didn't understand why people were "freaking out" over the college rankings.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
"No one wants to vape. No one wants to be addicted. You feel like you need it but you don't." The post Woman reveals she’s been nicotine/vape-free for 1.5 months after 7 years of vaping appeared first on In The Know.
This is the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and it’ll be available in both the standard SUV shape and the Coupe body style.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
Nearly 124,000 shoppers are happily snoozing on this breathable bedding — you'll get four pillowcases per pack!
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Many Americans have become accustomed to swabbing their noses for COVID-19; and now, test makers are banking on influenza as the next frontier in at-home testing.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
Score fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Amazon will soon start charging extra for some Alexa Guard home security features. You'll need an Alexa Emergency Assist plan if you want your Echo speakers to listen out for intruders and home alarms.
"This genuinely is making me want to cry ... There was so much misinformation back then."
For Paige Lorenze, sharing her life online works for now — but she has bigger goals in mind for herself. The post Paige Lorenze is building her Dairy Boy brand with her loyal community in mind appeared first on In The Know.