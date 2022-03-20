What can $300,000 buy in U.S. real estate market? These 5 listings give an idea.
Find a home for $300,000 is getting more difficult in Fort Worth, where the price reached $325,000 in January. Here’s what you can get for $300,000 five cities across the United States.
Edmond, Oklahoma
List price: $299,999 ($144 square foot)
Size: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,079 square feet
Year built: 2004
Details from the listing on Realtor.com: “Spacious home with an ample backyard and a covered patio. Wood flooring in the living, office, and throughout upstairs bedrooms. Living room with fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar, a walk in pantry, a flat surface cooktop, and a built in microwave. Master is downstairs and has his and hers vanities, a step in shower, a jetted tub, and his & hers closets both with secured shelves.”
Houston
List price: $295,000 ($125 square foot)
Size: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,360 square feet
Year built: 1987
Details from the listing on Realtor.com: “This is a stunning property in an established neighborhood! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with formal living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Primary bedroom is located on the first floor. ... gorgeous lot that features mature trees and a front porch where you can sit enjoy your morning coffee. Covered patio in fully fenced in back yard, perfect for entertaining.“
Seattle
List price: $299,000 ($427 square foot)
Size: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 700 square feet
Year built: 1930
Details from the listing on Realtor.com: “City living at the top of historic Queen Anne hill! Charming one bedroom in classic 1930’s brick building. This apartment really is a blank slate with fresh paint and gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors.”
Pittsburgh
List price: $295,000
Size: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Details from listing on Realtor.com: “Historic charm with modern touches await you in this roomy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Cape Cod located in North Hills Estates, one of Ross Townships’s most desirable areas. Relax and unwind on the covered side porch where you can keep cool in the summer months under the ceiling fan while overlooking the large yard.”
Phoenix
List price: 291,100 ($257 square foot)
Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,134 square feet
Details from listing on Realtor.com: “The covered front entry invites you into this light-filled traditional layout. Enjoy cooking in the classic kitchen boasting ample cabinet storage and countertop space opening to the breakfast area. ... Relish in hosting fall barbecues on the expansive back patio and fenced-in backyard.”