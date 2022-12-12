300,000 chickens dead in Scotland amid bird flu outbreaks

Bird keepers have been urged to remain vigilant

More than 300,000 chickens have either died of bird flu or had to be culled due to recent outbreaks of the virus in Scotland, it has emerged.

More than 270,000 of those were in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish government said the number of deaths across the country - including an outbreak in Ayrshire and some among small backyard flocks - now totalled 304,000.

Avian flu is not considered dangerous to humans.

The Scottish government said in a statement: "We are taking the issue of Avian Influenza very seriously and are keeping the situation under constant review.

"While options such as housing orders of flocks are considered, the current evidence does not yet justify imposing a housing order in Scotland and all cases of the disease in domestic flocks since November have taken place where the birds have already been housed.

"Practising high levels of biosecurity is a key component in protecting domestic poultry flocks and we would urge stakeholders to join us in promoting this important message."

The latest outbreak of avian flu is the largest seen in the UK to date.

In July, Scottish government agency NatureScot announced it was setting up a taskforce to respond to bird flu.

The move followed outbreaks over the spring and summer among wild bird populations around Scotland's coast.

People are advised not to touch dead or dying birds.