$300,000 grant awarded to address needs of older adults of intimate partner violence

Lawrence County has received a substantial grant to help close resource gaps for older survivors of intimate partner violence.

The Southern Indiana Project on Abuse in Later Life will build community partnerships in Lawrence County among the existing resources so that when an agency encounters someone in a domestic violence situation, they can connect them to the help they need.

The grant is for $300,000 and awarded by the United States Department of Justice. The Solutions Center in Mitchell, which has an adult guardianship program, is working with the Indiana Office of Court Services on the project.

Melissa Arvin, family violence resource attorney at the Indiana Office of Court Services, said the grant is a tremendous opportunity for Lawrence County, which she said has a large population of adults 50 and older.

"We're pretty fortunate to get this grant and to work with Lawrence County to address this need and we're fortunate to have an active group of people working on this," Arvin said.

Lawrence County is one of just eight programs in the US chosen by the DOJ to receive a grant.

Missy Tackett, deputy director of the Solutions Center, said the grant is for 18 months and implementation is still in the planning stages. A community forum took place in June and training has been provided to all agencies that will be involved with SINPALL.

Once SINPALL is ready to go live, Tackett said there will be a hotline, and a case manager.

"Ultimately, we will create a case manager to work with older adults surviving abuse or intimate partner violence so they have one point person who will be able to help them with wraparound services," said Arvin.

Tackett said a needs assessment survey was done to determine what the greatest needs are for adults 50 and older who have experienced intimate partner violence.

Legal assistance, transportation and emergency housing were the three services identified.

Abusive relationships in older adults have a number of root causes and may occur in relationships where there has been no history of violence. Arvin said mental health issues such as dementia can manifest as intimate part violence.

There are resources available -- Hoosier Hills PACT assists victims of violence, the Solutions Center has an adult guardianship program and Becky's Place provides emergency housing for women and children.

But the programs are not under one roof. For instance, Tackett oversees Southern Indiana Adult Guardianship Services, which provides volunteers to act as advocates for senior incapacitated adults.

"We are similar to CASA," she said. "What CASA does for children, we do for adults."

CASA is a court-appointed special advocate of a child who has been removed from a home.

"It's not so much that we have a lack of resources as much as a lack of education of the resources we have," she said.

As an example, Tackett said when a police officer or emergency responder encounters an abusive situation, that responder would have a SINPALL pamphlet they can refer to with information about resources.

Funds from the grant will also be available to help with transportation, emergency housing and legal assistance.

Tackett said SINPALL should be up and running with a case manager by the fall. The program will operate out of the Solutions Center, which is also home to Living Well Home Care and the Southern Indiana Center for Independent Living.

Anyone interested in the SINPALL case manager position should call the Solutions Center, (812) 675-4166.

