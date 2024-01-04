New £300,000 grant for Bromham's social centre rebuild

The fire in 2021 completely destroyed the social centre

A community has received a £300,000 grant for a new social centre after the previous building was lost in a fire.

People living in Bromham near Devizes have said they are "ecstatic and excited" that plans for a new building can now go ahead.

The grant from the Government's Community Ownership Fund means a planning application can be submitted.

The previous social centre was totally destroyed in a fire in June 2021, with smoke visible from miles away.

At the time, the loss of the social centre and The Owl community pub was described as a "huge blow" that devastated villagers.

Sue Wilkinson - from the rebuild committee - and Jim Butler - from the parish council - are delighted at the £300,000 grant

Sue Wilkinson chair of the rebuild committee said: "It's made a fantastic difference. It makes the project viable now.

"We were struggling with the amount of money that we'd been given from the insurance pay out, but this makes all the difference."

She said they do still need to raise more funding because of a rise in construction costs.

If planning is approved, the development would allow the construction of a community hub with a large hall space with kitchens, and outdoor facilities.

Jim Butler from the Parish Council said: "The views here are superb so we can incorporate it in the building.

"We want something that's modern and fit for purpose that younger people can enjoy as well as the older people in our community."

It is hoped the building work can start in 2025.

