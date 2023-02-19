300,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccinos have been recalled because the ready-to-drink beverages may contain glass

Thousands of Starbucks ready-to-drink beverages were recalled because glass may be in the bottles.

Some 25,200 cases of the beverage, produced by PepsiCo, were voluntarily recalled, the FDA said.

The bottled beverages in the recall have the expiration dates: March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

Thousands of bottled Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino beverages were recalled after pieces of glass may have been detected in some of the chilled coffee drinks.

A total of 25,200 cases of the beverage, produced by PepsiCo with 12 bottles per case, were recalled after glass was detected, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on January 28, targeted drinks with expiration dates on March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10, per the FDA.

The beverages were distributed across the US, though not at Starbucks retail locations, a representative for PepsiCo said in a statement to ABC News.

"The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway," the statement on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership said, according to ABC News.

The statement continued: "The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised."

A representative for PepsiCo did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider