300,000 Ukrainians become solo entrepreneurs in 2023, primarily in retail, IT, personalized services

More than 304,000 new individual entrepreneurs and 37,000 new companies were registered in Ukraine in 2023, according to an article published by the Opendatabot platform on Jan. 8.

This is 7% more than in 2021. The number of new businesses also exceeded the figures for 2021 by 7%.

The most popular sectors were retail and wholesale trade, IT, and personalized services.

Among the new individual entrepreneurs providing individual services, the most popular were hairdressing and beauty salons, with 18,059 new businesses.

The Cabinet of Ministers earlier approved the National Revenue Strategy for2024-2030, which includes reforming the simplified taxation system.

Changes to the tax regime will not be implemented until taxpayers have confidence in the fiscal system, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko has said.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is considering the possibility of switching from the current simplified taxation system to the so-called Polish model, where there is a significant differentiation of rates.

Its peculiarity is that the tax rate depends on the type of activity and its cost component. Poland has a differentiated system, with quite a few rates: from 2% to 20%. The highest rates are for activities that have the lowest cost component.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine