300 CMS students get hands-on coding experience

Hundreds of fifth-grade girls with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools got hands-on experience with coding.

Lake Wylie Elementary School hosted the Binary Bling Box Workshop, a hands-on introduction to coding and programming.

Students learned about Binary, the base code for all computers, and then used that code as a pattern to create bracelets of their own.

ALSO READ: CMS to lose federal funding for 722 jobs

According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, since 2008, less than 20% of computer science degrees have been obtained by women.

Efforts like the Binary Bling Box Workshop provide innovative ways to foster a love for STEM fields at a young age.

Students were able to gain meaningful knowledge specifically targeted at North Carolina’s learning standards for math and literacy, including pattern generation and recognition, problem-solving with whole numbers and decimals, and interpreting data in multimedia presentations.

VIDEO: CMS to lose federal funding for 722 jobs



