300+ employees have left Travis Kalanick's ghost-kitchen startup, in an exodus that reflects deep tensions over leadership, secrecy, and pay

Matt Turner,Jordan Parker Erb
·5 min read
Hello!

Welcome to this weekly roundup of stories from Insider's Business co-Editor in Chief Matt Turner.

What we're going over today:

travis kalanick cloudkitchen nightmare 4x3
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Marianne Ayala/Insider

What's trending this morning:

CloudKitchens is Uber's carbon copy

Hundreds of employees left Travis Kalanick's ghost-kitchen startup this year - in an exodus that reflects long-simmering tensions about leadership, secrecy, and pay. Inside the organization, people described an alpha-male society reflective of Kalanick's first startup:

The Kalanick leading CloudKitchens was not changed, humbled, or reformed. He was the same Kalanick who in just a few roller-coaster years had turned Uber into a global juggernaut - at one point the world's most valuable tech startup - by barreling full speed ahead and ultimately crashing out.

In one important way, though, Kalanick has changed. The man leading CloudKitchens is incredibly concerned with secrecy and preventing any challenges to his control, and he has designed the company with that in mind.

The result is a business that looks like the old Uber - but without the guardrails. Without a VC-filled board, Kalanick, who reportedly owns about half the company, enjoys free rein to pursue his vision of reinventing the restaurant business.

Read up on Kalanick's new startup:

Also read:

Amazon's executive exodus

Amazon Jeff Bezos
Jason Redmond/Redmond

The company is going through the largest leadership shakeup in its history, with VPs citing better pay, bigger roles, and Amazon's slowing culture as their reasons for leaving. More than 45 top executives have left since the start of 2020:

Given that Amazon has about 350 vice presidents, that's a turnover rate of more than 10% in the vice-presidential level and above - rare for a company that once prided itself on the loyalty and long employment history of its most valued senior leaders.

It's one of the most dramatic management upheavals in company history. As Amazon looks to a post-Bezos era, the departures present incoming CEO Andy Jassy with the dual challenge of having to work with less familiar faces while maintaining the company's unique culture.

"The risk-reward isn't there for big leaders to stay at Amazon right now," one former Amazon executive who left in the past year told Insider. "It would not surprise me if 2021 has more VP attrition than 2020."

See what former employees said about the Amazon exodus:

Also read:

Wall Street's secretive world of quant recruiting

wall street quant hedge fund recruiting 4x3
AQR; DE Shaw & Co; Citadel; Two Sigma; DRW; Point 72; Samantha Lee/Insider

The market for quant and data-science specialists on Wall Street has never been hotter, but the trading firms that employ them are highly secretive - as are the recruiters they work with:

"You're OK that I've recorded this call, right?"

So said one veteran recruiter who works with proprietary-trading firms before apologizing for his paranoia at the end of a 30-minute conversation. Other headhunters wanted to ensure up front that Insider wasn't secretly recording them (we weren't), and agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity - that what they said wouldn't be attributed to them or their company. Some would dish about the industry or their competitors, but discussing clients was verboten.

Welcome to the secretive world of Wall Street quant recruiting.

While secrecy abounds across finance, it's especially prevalent in the world of quantitative trading, where noncompetes in excess of a year, nondisclosure agreements, and lawsuits over defectors are common.

Here's what more than two dozen quant recruiters about their competitive, stealthy field:

Also read:

Workers on Capitol Hill have hit a wall

commitee staffer senate staff
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Congressional staffers at all levels - from fellows to chiefs of staff - have struggled with burnout, several current and former employees told Insider. They described how remote work obliterated the line between their work and personal lives:

"It was the working from home, it was the level of intensity of being a chief of staff, the recent passing of my mother," that led Jose Borjon to look for a job outside the public sector.

Even in normal times, working on Capitol Hill is no walk in the park. But after a pandemic, a year of remote work, feverish partisan rancor surrounding the 2020 presidential election, and an unprecedented terrorist attack inside their place of employment, the thousands of congressional staffers who make Congress run are burning out. Badly.

Current staff and experts fear the exhaustion and trauma are pushing qualified people out the door, exacerbating the long-running problem of brain drain on Capitol Hill while denying lawmakers talented staff members as they try to tackle some of the most pressing issues to face the country in generations.

Get the full scoop:

Also read:

Here are some headlines you might have missed last week.

Here are some headlines you might have missed last week.

- Matt

Read the original article on Business Insider

