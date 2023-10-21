300 more layoffs at Sharonville Transmission Plant
Ford is laying off nearly 400 more workers at their Sharonville transmission plant, UAW Local 863 President Tod Turner said.
A major surprise came for Ford on Wednesday night, the 27th day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
More United Auto Workers members indicate they’ll go on strike if needed at General Dynamics, while GM in Canada gets a reprieve from Unifor union members. This as Stellantis expands its future battery production plans in the US — a key point of issue as UAW contract negotiations continue.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Ford has temporarily laid off 330 non-striking workers in Ohio and Illinois due to a ripple effect caused by the on-going UAW strike.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.
