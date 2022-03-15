300-year-old rice plantation in SC’s Lowcountry has been sold. Here was the price

Poco Sabo Plantation recently sold for $16.5 million — the full asking price — just about five months after it was listed.

The Colleton County property, roughly 30 miles from downtown Beaufort, was last purchased in 1994 by a couple who restored the 7,500-square-foot main house and auxiliary buildings.

The 1,640-acre land has been used in many capacities, including as a historic rice plantation, hunting reserve, private estate and wildlife refuge on the Ashepoo River.

The renovated Georgian-style main house was built in the late 1920s and other buildings there today include a manager’s house, guest cottages, equipment sheds, stables, kennels, a greenhouse and exercise pavilion.

Recreation options include equestrian trails, fishing, hunting, bird watching and watersports.

The “Poco Sabo” name is derived from the native Indian tribes that settled along South Carolina’s coast in the late 1680s.

A birds-eye view of the Poco Sabo Plantation property

“Poco Sabo Plantation is known for its 300-year succession of planters, farmers, outdoor sporting enthusiasts and dedicated conservationists,” a news relase from the Crosby Land Co. said. “We look forward to the continuation of the plantation’s legacy for years to come as the new owners begin the next chapter of Poco Sabo Plantation.”

The plantation was listed by Crosby Land Company, Inc. and Plantation Services, Inc. Freddy St. Laurent with AgentOwned Realty Co. represented the buyer.