A 300-year-old tree was illegally cut down in England. The Sycamore Gap tree was located at Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hadrian’s Wall is believed to have been constructed around 1,900 years ago in what is now Northumberland National Park. The tree was featured in the 1991 Kevin Costner film, “Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves.” A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police say, on suspicion of criminal damage.

View comments