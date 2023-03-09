300-pound bear is Yellowstone's first grizzly to emerge from hibernation, park officials say

It's that time of year. The first grizzly bear to emerge from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park this year was spotted on Tuesday, park officials said.

A wildlife biologist observed the adult grizzly – estimated to weigh between 300 and 350 pounds – during a radio telemetry flight, according to a National Park Service news release.

The bear, which was not photographed, was seen near bison carcass remains in Yellowstone's Pelican Valley in the central-eastern area of the park.

Yellowstone's first bear sighting of 2022 occurred on the exact day as this year's sighting, March 7.

According to the National Park Service, male grizzly bears come out of hibernation in early March – which suggests the grizzly spotted Tuesday was a male. Female bears usually emerge with cubs in April or early May.

While bear attacks are rare, park officials warned visitors to be extra cautious.

"When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter," the NPS wrote in Tuesday's release. "Sometimes, bears will react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses."

In this July 6, 2011 file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

NPS also noted that, "all of Yellowstone National Park is bear country."

Among guidance for bear safety, park officials instruct visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears, never feed them, don't run upon encounters, report sightings to park rangers, stay alert and learn about carrying bear spray.

"Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up," Kerry Gunther, the park's bear management biologist, stated on Tuesday. "These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations."

