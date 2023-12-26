A 300-pound cherry, icy swims: Here's what to do around New Year's Eve in Door County

DOOR COUNTY - Sure, there's always dinner and a champagne party.

But Door County offers several unique ways to wrap up your holiday season, say farewell to 2023 and ring in the New Year, from watching a giant cherry ease its way down from the sky to watching a quirky local parade, taking a hike to taking an icy plunge, catching a trolley to catching a holiday show.

Here's a quick look at some of the fun things you can do during the last holiday week of 2023 and the first day of 2024.

The 300-pound metal cherry hovers over downtown Sister Bay before it begins its descent to count down to the New Year at the 2022 The Lodge Cherry Drop. The annual event again takes place the evening of Dec. 31, along with fireworks and other activities.

The 300-pound cherry, with fireworks

The county's most spectacular New Year's Eve tradition returns to downtown Sister Bay with The Lodge Cherry Drop.

Sponsored by rock radio station FM 106.9 The Lodge and first held in 2017, the annual Dec. 31 event is centered around, and under, a 300-pound, 6-foot-around, lighted, metal cherry that'll dangle about 120 feet above ground from a crane outside The Garage at Husby’s Food and Spirits.

Revelers are more than welcome to party throughout the night, with deejays from the radio station playing party music live and on the radio from the site, which the station calls Ground Zero, starting at 10:30 p.m. and other special events taking place throughout the village (see below).

And at 10 seconds to midnight, the giant cherry will descend to the ground with a countdown to bring in 2024, like the giant ball that drops in Times Square in New York and in other New Year's celebrations around the world.

For more on the Cherry Drop, call 920-854-3400 or visit the "fm 106.9 The Lodge" Facebook page.

Among the special happenings preceding the Cherry Drop is the county's only New Year's Eve fireworks show, sponsored by the Sister Bay Advancement Association. That takes place at 8 p.m. over the ice rink at the Sister Bay Sports Complex, off Mill Road at 2124 Autumn Court.

The Sports Complex also will have a bonfire and be open for ice skating (both weather permitting), and village restaurants and bars will offer special menus and other specials before and after the fireworks. For beer fans, Leinenkugel's is launching its new Lakeside Cherry brew at Husby's, Sister Bay Bowl and possibly other locations during the party. Holiday light displays throughout the village and at the beach and Waterfront Park, including the community's tunnel of lights, will be in full glow.

For more information, call 920-854-2812 or visit sisterbay.com.

Drinks, lunch on the trolley

People can fend off the winter chills throughout the New Year's Eve weekend − Dec. 31 falls on a Sunday this year, remember − with a variety of Door County Trolley tours that allow riders to sample alcoholic beverages while touring the Peninsula with a designated trolley driver.

The Saturday of the weekend, Dec. 30, offers four different tours.

The trolley's Wine, Spirits and Brew Tour, departing at 10 a.m. and lasting almost five hours, features tastings at a county winery, distillery and microbrewery. The 4.5-hour Winter Wine Tour and Sleigh Ride at 10 a.m. steps off the heated trolley for a while for a sleigh ride, then includes a wine tasting and fireside lunch. The four-hour Cocktail Tour that starts at 11 a.m. allows riders to have an adult beverage at three Door County establishments. Tours include lunch and dessert from a local restaurant. The trolley also holds a Winter Wine, Chocolate & Artisan Cheese Tour that day, but that is sold out.

Then on Dec. 31, the trolley is offering the wine tour/sleigh ride and the Wine, Spirits and Brew Tour.

All tours depart from the Door County Trolley Station, 8030 State 42, Egg Harbor. Cost of each tour is $89.95 except $81.95 for ages 5 to 15 for wine tour/sleigh ride; the Cocktail and Wine, Spirits and Brew tours are for ages 21 and older only. Reservations are strongly recommended for these and all Door County Trolley tours, which frequently sell out. Alternate pickup and drop-off sites are available for an additional cost.

For reservations or more information, call 920-868-1100 or visit doorcountytrolley.com.

Time for nature

If you'd like to take a hike while 2023 gets ready to take a hike, several Wisconsin State Parks and Door County nature preserves offer hikes during the holiday week, including on New Year's Eve and Day. In all cases, hikers should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for the conditions.

The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor hosts its annual Holiday Luminary Walks from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 26 to 30. Visitors can stroll between the luminarias softly lighting the accessible Hidden Brook Boardwalk and Range Lights Boardwalk. The walks start from the Hidden Brook walk outside the Cook-Albert Fuller Nature Center and pass through ridges, swales and its namesake brook.

The nature center at The Ridges is at 8166 State 57, Baileys Harbor. Cost to use the trails is $5 for adults, free for members. For more information, call 920-839-2802 or visit ridgessanctuary.org.

Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay hosts its Last Sunset of 2023 Hike the evening of Dec. 31. Led by the Door Peninsula chapter of Wild Ones, the free guided hike heads out from the Collins Learning Center to watch the sun set on the departing year. The hike is not difficult but, as always, participants are reminded to dress for the weather.

Crossroads is at 2041 Michigan St., just east of the roundabout on State 42/57, Sturgeon Bay. The nature center is closed Jan. 1 but trails will be open. For schedule updates and more information, call 920-746-5895 or visit crossroadsatbigcreek.org.

Also, a number of Wisconsin state parks hold First Day Hikes for walkers, snowshoers and cross-country skiers, conditions permitting, on Jan. 1, including Peninsula State Park between Fish Creek and Ephraim, Whitefish Dunes near Jacksonport and Newport near Ellison Bay.

Peninsula's guided First Day Hike will set off from its White Cedar Nature Center at 10 a.m. It is expected to last about 45 minutes, and an all-terrain wheelchair is available (call the nature center to reserve). The nature center will be open for hikers to warm up before or after the hike with a warming fire outside and hot beverages and snacks inside. The park also has plenty of trails for those who want to hike longer or at a different time of the day.

Whitefish Dunes will host a guided hike starting at 10 a.m., and people can head out on self-guided hikes with no specific start or end time during the day. Its picnic shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to noon with a warming fire and refreshments available inside. If there is enough snow, cross-country ski trails (classic stride only) will be available on groomed trails. The park does not have ADA-compliant trails, and ice is common so hikers are asked to bring something to aid their grip.

The First Day Hike at Newport is scheduled for 1 p.m., covering about 1.2 miles on its Fern Trail. The hike will take a little more than an hour, and a bonfire, hot beverages and snacks will be available at the shelter at Parking Lot 3. A trail-accessible wheelchair is available; email Brian.Grube@wisconsin.gov to reserve it. Hikers can park in Lot 3.

Plus, trails will be open at Potawatomi State Park as well as county parks.

A vehicle sticker is required to enter state parks. Hikes may be canceled because of weather conditions. For local information, call Peninsula State Park at 920-868-3258 or visit the "Friends of Peninsula State Park" Facebook page at facebook.com/peninsulafriends; call Whitefish Dunes at 920-823-2400 or visit the "Friends of Whitefish Dunes State Park" Facebook page; or call Newport at 920-854-2500 or visit the "Newport Wilderness Society" Facebook page. For more information, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/events.

Holiday shows

Two Door County theater companies offer a chance for patrons to get some extra holiday spirit with music and old-school radio shows.

Held each year between Christmas and New Year's Eve, Northern Sky Theater's "Home for the Holidays" shows feature holiday songs performed in a warm, cheerful setting. The roster of musicians changes almost every year since the first show was held in 2006; this year's cast features nationally known local blues-rocker Cathy Grier making her Northern Sky debut alongside veteran Northern Sky pit orchestra musicians Dennis Keith Johnson, John Rood Lewis and Bruce Newbern.

"Home for the Holidays" shows are scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 27 to 31 in the Gould Theater on Northern Sky's Creative Center, 9508 County A, just south of County F, Fish Creek. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 students and $15 ages 12 and younger; all seats are reserved. Guests can gather around an outdoor fire ring after shows, and bakery and refreshments will be available. For tickets or more information, call 920-854-6117 or visit northernskytheater.com.

Meanwhile, Third Avenue PlayWorks in downtown Sturgeon Bay once again puts an old-fashioned, holiday-themed radio show on its stage this season with its production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."

It's similar to the radio-ized version of the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" that TAP staged last year. Five actors, all familiar to Door County theater buffs for their roles with various companies (Elyse Edeleman, Dan Klarer, Ray Jivoff, Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell), take on all the parts in a 1940s-style radio play version of the beloved Frank Capra Christmas movie.

Also like an old radio program, there will be live musical accompaniment, a Foley artist to provide live sound effects, and live 1940s-style radio ads. The show was adapted from the movie by Joe Landry, who also wrote last year's radio version of "A Christmas Carol."

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31 at Third Avenue PlayWorks, 239 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults, $20 college students, free for ages 18 and younger, with a 10% discount for ages 65 and older and veterans. For tickets or more information, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayworks.org.

Tree lights

Along with community holiday trees and brightly lit home decorations people can visit or drive by all across the county, they also can head to the Door County Maritime Museum to check out its Merry-Time Festival of Trees through the end of the year.

In its 12th year, the Merry-Time Festival collection features dozens of artificial, uniquely decorated holiday trees and wreaths donated and decorated by businesses and individuals in the community. Ornaments and special surprises adorn the trees and wreaths, which were raffled off earlier this month but remain in display through Dec. 31.

The Door County Maritime Museum is at 120 N. Madison Ave., Sturgeon Bay; it also operates seasonal museums in Gills Rock and at the Cana Island Lighthouse. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed holidays. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 ages 5-17, $12 seniors and retired military, free to active military and DCMM members; children are admitted free on Sundays during the festival. For more information, call 920-743-5958 or visit dcmm.org.

A cold, wet, fun New Year

Door County plays host to two polar plunges − participants run into the icy waters surrounding the Peninsula in swimsuits or little clothing, then run back out pretty quickly − on Jan. 1, and people can take part or watch and cheer from the sidelines.

Swimmers welcome a New Year by racing into Lake Michigan during a past Jacksonport Polar Bear Swim, which takes place Jan. 1 for the 38th time. File/USA TODAY-Wisconsin

One of these plunges is one of the largest, best-known and longest-running in the country, the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club's 37th annual New Year's Day dip into Lake Michigan. The other is the annual Polar Plunge at Waterfront Mary's Bar & Grill in Sturgeon Bay.

The Jacksonport plunge has grown from just one "swimmer" – 14-year-old J.R. Jarosh, running into the lake to settle a losing bet with his father in 1986 – to three in 1989, to the hundreds nowadays who are expected to take part, along with hundreds of spectators cheering them on. The peak was an estimated 900 swimmers in 2010, and about 800 people from across the country raced into the lake last Jan. 1. Over the years, they've come from 44 states and 15 foreign countries. The plunge also was a focal point of the 2009 movie "Feed the Fish," filmed mostly in Door County and starring Tony Shalhoub.

Those thinking about taking part who haven't before should visit the club website, which has an "Tips and Forms" page. The required liability release for swimmers is downloadable from the site, which will save time if filled out in advance. Costumes are not required for participants but certainly are encouraged. While swimmers need to be careful of the temperatures in the water and out, the Jacksonport Fire Department does what it can to make sure they remain unharmed.

Registration and festivities begin at Lakeside Park at 10:30 a.m., with food and beverages served starting at about 11, all leading up to the 10-second countdown just before noon to send the swimmers into the water. A variety of Jacksonport Polar Bear Club merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies and other items, will be available for purchase at the registration pavilion and online. Certificates of achievement will be available to all swimmers when they register.

The Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge takes place promptly at noon Jan. 1 at Lakeside Park, State 57 in Jacksonport. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. in the park shelter closest to the lake. There is no charge to participate, but all swimmers must sign the liability release form before participating in the event.

For more information, visit jacksonportpolarbearclub.com or the "Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Ltd" Facebook page.

Also at noon Jan. 1, Waterfront Mary's will have swimmers run into the channel cutting through Sturgeon Bay for its annual Polar Plunge. those who jump into the water get a free T-shirt, and the event also offers loaded bloody Marys and hot cocoa, with proceeds benefiting the Southern Door Fire Department.

Waterfront Mary's is at Beach Harbor Resort, 3662 N. Duluth Ave. For more information, call 920-743-3690 or visit waterfrontmarysbarandgrill.com or the "Waterfront Mary's Bar & Grill" Facebook page.

Marching into 2024

After you watch the Rose Parade on TV, you can check out a somewhat more quirky, fun local parade – or march in it if desired – when the village of Egg Harbor and the Egg Harbor Business Association hold their 44th annual New Year’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.

To participate, dress up, bring your pets, decorate an old car, motorcycle or any piece of heavy construction equipment – the only limit is one's ingenuity and practicality – and line up at Stella Maris Parish, 7170 State 42. Registration is not required and the parade will take place regardless of weather.

The parade route runs north through the village on State 42, starting at Harbor School Road and marching to County E. Parking is available on Church Street.

For more information, call 920-868-3717 or visit eggharbordoorcounty.org.

