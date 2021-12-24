300 pounds of pot seized in Josephine County

Dec. 23—Two people face felony marijuana and misdemeanor methamphetamine charges after police searched a property Wednesday in rural Josephine County.

Mark Darron Patterson, 55, and Aubreyann Valyn Taylor, 33, were arrested after the search on Patterson's property in the 100 block of East O'Brien Street in O'Brien.

Police allegedly found roughly 300 pounds of unlicensed marijuana on the property, according to documents filed by the Josephine County District Attorney's Office and a press release from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

Leading up to the search, Taylor allegedly mentioned the sale of roughly 100 pounds of "weed" on a recorded phone line, according to an affidavit filed by police in her case. The court document indicated a price of roughly $17,000.

During the search at Patterson's property, police said they also found roughly 4 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Patterson was held in the Josephine County Jail on felony charges of unlawfully delivering and possessing marijuana, and on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully possessing methamphetamine. Taylor was held in jail on charges of unlawfully delivering marijuana and unlawfully possessing methamphetamine. Bail was set at $50,000 for each suspect.