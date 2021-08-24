300 recall election ballots, multiple driver’s licenses, drugs found in vehicle of passed out California man: police

An employee at a 7-11 in Torrance notified authorities of a man sleeping inside his car in the parking lot. Officials also found thousands of pieces of other mail, a loaded firearm and a scale.

