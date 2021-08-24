300 recall election ballots, multiple driver’s licenses, drugs found in vehicle of passed out California man: police

Reuters

Taliban fighters have taken over some U.N. compounds in Afghanistan, searching and ransacking offices and in one case demanding the guards provide meals for a commander and his men, according to an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters. "We have also been advised by the Taliban to remain in our compound 'for our safety' which equates to 'ask permission before thinking about leaving'," the Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the Aug. 21 risk assessment report. It said the Taliban https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-says-no-evacuation-extension-g7-meets-afghan-crisis-2021-08-24 has been inconsistent in dealing with United Nations staff and that some Afghan personnel had been prevented from entering some U.N. premises.