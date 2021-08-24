300 recall election ballots, multiple driver’s licenses, drugs found in vehicle of passed out California man: police

Reuters
Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said on Tuesday. After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been struggling to control its worst outbreak to date, with a spike in infections and deaths ramping up pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations. "Cuba will send a large number of COVID doses and a team to Vietnam to support technology transfer by the end of this year," the health ministry said in a statement, without specifying the number of doses.