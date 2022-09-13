300 vehicles reportedly involved in Montebello street takeover

A map of eastern Los Angeles County shows the location of a reported street takeover in Montebello

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged street takeover in Montebello on Monday night.

The Times could not reach a Montebello Police Department representative who was authorized to confirm details, but L.A. County Sheriff's Lt. Juan Sanchez said deputies from the East Los Angeles station were called at 10:19 p.m. to assist with the incident in the area of Via Campo and Wilcox Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, 300 vehicles were involved, Sanchez said.

The vehicles dispersed and deputies were called back, Sanchez told The Times around 11:30 p.m.

Further details were not available late Monday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.