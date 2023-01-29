300 wounded Wagner mercenaries brought to hospital in Luhansk Oblast, but ‘doctors refuse to treat them’

The General Staff said in its regular morning report that the doctors in Yuvileine refuse to provide medical assistance to the Wagner mercenaries due to the fact that most of them are carriers of such diseases as HIV/AIDS, syphilis, tuberculosis and pneumonia.

According to the General Staff, the Russians are actively converting hospitals in the occupied territories into military hospitals. Meanwhile, local residents are being refused medical aid, due to the fact that hospitals are full of wounded invaders.

It was earlier reported that the Wagner Group was recruiting many of its mercenaries from Russian prisons. Many of the convicts are infected with serious infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS.

The press service of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence says that Wagner marks such convicts with wristbands – red for HIV, and white for hepatitis.

Several fighters with HIV or hepatitis are already in Ukrainian captivity and have confirmed the reports about the mass recruitment of infected prisoners by Wagner, NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda has reported.

