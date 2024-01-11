$300K of stolen high-end merchandise recovered during operation in DTLA

A massive haul of stolen high-end merchandise and a large cache of cash were recovered Tuesday by Los Angeles County’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

The Task Force, which is comprised of detectives from several local law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant at an undisclosed business on the 400 block of West 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles.

While many of the headlines regarding California’s retail crime revolves around shoplifters and smash-and-grab burglars, detectives are also actively looking to bring down businesses that buy and resell stolen goods known informally as “fences.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the subject of Tuesday’s operation was one of these suspected fences.

Authorities recovered thousands of dollars' worth of high-end merchandise from an illegal fencing business in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

During the search, authorities recovered more than $23,000 in cash, one firearm and hundreds of high-end merchandise, including eyewear, clothing, jewelry and designer bags.

Officials say the estimated value of the stolen items comes in at around $300,000, “conservatively.”

Detectives are now working with retailers to identify the rightful owners of the stolen product so that it can be returned.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael McComas of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force via email or by calling 818-374-9420. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

