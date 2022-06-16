‘305 till I die’: Camila Cabello back home in Miami rocking a bikini at the beach

She’s back on the beach.

Camila Cabello was seen out and about in Miami Beach rocking a baby blue bikini.

The former Fifth Harmony member had complained about paps following her around and making her feel uncomfortable, but on this day, she seemed carefree and unbothered.

The pop singer’s Instagram reflected her great mood, posting snaps of her fun trip home. In one snap is a table with a birthday cake, another is of the waves hitting the shore. The cutest was possibly a picture of Tarzan, the golden retriever she still shares with ex boyfriend Shawn Mendes, taking a dip in a pool.

Cabello captioned the post, “305 TILL I DIE.”

We concur.

READ MORE: Why did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split?