$30K reward offered for Lakeland man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot

The FBI is upping the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a Central Florida man accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon during the Capitol riot.

A reward of up to $30,000 is now available in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland.

“Mr. Pollock is a fugitive. We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

The FBI said Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Officials said Pollock is a welder and ironworker and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.

The FBI said anyone with information about Pollock should contact the nearest FBI field office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI Tampa Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 813-253-1000, or information can also be submitted to www.tips.fbi.gov. All information can remain anonymous, and confidentiality is guaranteed.

