On 30th Anniversary of disability civil rights protest, advocates push for more

It was an unusually hot Monday in March and the cherry blossoms had already bloomed in Washington, D.C. A group of protesters, advocates and a few politicians had gathered at the bottom of the steps of the Capitol building, as a man was finishing a speech about disability civil rights, asking Congress to pass a law -- the Americans with Disability Act.

The moment the speech finished, March 12, 1990, protesters -- some sitting in wheelchairs and others leaning on crutches -- abandoned their assistive devices and began climbing the 78 marble steps up the Capitol's West Front.

Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins got on all fours to begin the ascent. Just 8 years old at the time with cerebral palsy, the climb up the stairs took almost an hour. But she was determined.

A group of handicapped people led by 8-year-old Jennifer Keelan, left, crawl up the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 12, 1990. (Jeff Markowitz/AP)

“As a matter of fact, I said, ‘I’ll take all night if I have to,’” Keelan-Chaffins told ABC News about that day.

Over 61 million Americans – or 26% of adults in the United States -- live with some type of disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Through the efforts of activists like those who ascended the Capitol's steps decades ago, the Americans with Disability Act prohibits discrimination based on a disability, legally ensuring people with a disability “have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.”

"The ADA has really changed the face of America in so many ways," said Marilyn Golden, the Senior Policy Analyst at the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund. "It covers employment, it covers public accommodations -- which are privately operated facilities open to the public, like hotels and restaurants and doctors’ offices, and you know, gas stations."

But just 30 years ago, these civil rights didn’t exist for people living with a disability.

Looking back on that day, Keelan-Chaffins said she can still remember the noise.

"As I got further and further up the steps, once people realized that I was actually climbing and participating in the Capitol Crawl, all I could hear was this humongous roar of cheering," Keelan-Chaffins said. "Of people cheering me on, telling me that I can -- that I’ll be able to make it. That I can, you know, just take one step at a time."

She said she had to stop climbing multiple times to ask for water. But toward the end, there were so many people willing to help.

"They were getting water whichever way they could," she said. “Every time I asked for water I had 50 cups to choose from.”

That day is now known as the Capitol Crawl, and it’s now recognized as the catalyst to the passage of the Americans with Disability Act, which was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush on July 26, 1990.

President George H. W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, July 26, 1990. (Barry Thumma/AP, FILE)

“It was a very important part of the history of the disability rights movement,” said Cynthia Keelan, Jennifer’s mother, adding that she believes it deserves recognition.

But the Capitol Crawl protest wasn’t the only disability rights protest -- in fact, people had been protesting for disability civil rights for decades. Jennifer herself had been protesting for two years – starting at the age of six.

Disabled activists on Capitol Hill, lobby Congress to approve Americans with Disabilities Act, May 17, 1990. (Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images)