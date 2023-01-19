30th and College Ave intersection closed while police investigate deadly shooting

Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting after finding two people with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle that officers briefly pursued on the north side of the city.

In what became a flurry of activity, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers received reports about 2:30 p.m. about a person down in the road near the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. Police, however, did not find anyone in the road, but saw a red vehicle driving “erratically” away from Guilford Avenue, according to Sgt. Genae Cook.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and followed the car, with the short pursuit ending about a half mile away at the intersection of 30th Street and College Avenue. Cook said two people got out of the car. One of them, who was shot in the foot, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The second person to leave the vehicle, who was not injured, was taken to the department’s homicide office for questioning. The driver, Cook said, had been shot and was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police continued to investigate both the areas of 30th and College, and Guilford Avenue, to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers blocked the intersection at 30th and College to traffic and about 3:25 p.m. police requested drivers avoid the area "for some time."

Cook said police do not believe there’s a threat to the community, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is where we lean on our community,” she said. “We need to work together as a team and the information you give to us and our investigators is imperative to solving every crime that occurs.”

Emergency responders work the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, near the intersection of East 30th Street and North College Avenue in Indianapolis.

At the scene of 30th and College with @SarahNelsonIndy for @indystar, where at least two people were shot, 1 dead, 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/dtEJhM21VL — Jenna Watson (@JennaRWatson) January 19, 2023

