$31,000 in belongings stolen from hotel rooms in tourist hot spot, SC cops say

More than $31,000 in belongings were stolen from hotel rooms in a popular South Carolina vacation spot, officials said.

People staying at a Homewood Suites returned to the hotel on Nov. 27 to find “their rooms disturbed” and items missing, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The guests had locked their rooms, which didn’t show “signs of forced entry,” officers wrote in an incident report.

In response to McClatchy News’ request for comment about the case, the Hilton hotel chain said the Homewood Suites property was independently owned. The hotel didn’t immediately share a statement with McClatchy News on Dec. 1.

The thefts were reported between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the hotel on Meeting Street, near the King Street shopping destination in Charleston.

Among the items reported stolen were a ring worth $25,000 and over $2,000 in cash. Several valuables and electronics also disappeared, according to police.

After the reported burglary, officers said someone tried to use a credit card that had been stolen from the hotel to make an “attempted fraudulent $404.94 purchase” at a nearby Walmart.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Dozens of street signs go missing in a single NC county, cops say. Mystery lingers

Man robs date at gunpoint and steals her car after meeting on dating app, SC cops say