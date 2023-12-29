31 civilians killed, 130+ injured as Russia unleashes largest missile and drone attack of the war

At least 26 people have been killed and 133 injured in the biggest coordinated Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine of the war.

Russia targeted kindergartens, maternity hospitals, shopping malls, and residential buildings in cities in every area of the country.

Read also: Russian overnight attack: ‘We’ve never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time’

One popular online meme is to share a photo of the damage in their city with the tag “Russia is at war with kindergartens and maternity hospitals.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported preliminary casualty figures on Telegram on Dec. 29. Some figures have since been updated.

Read also: Photo report shows the aftermath of Russia’s largest missile and drone attack of the war

Kyiv: Eight civilians killed, 30 others injured, including seven that have been hospitalized. Multiple damages and fires reported in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

Update: Nine bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble of a destroyed warehouse, while eight others have been saved, reported Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He noted that the search for survivors continues.

Lviv: One civilian killed, 24 others injured. The explosion damaged an apartment building and a critical infrastructure facility. Several schools and a kindergarten were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Six civilians killed, 28 others injured, including a 1.5 year old child. The enemy hit a shopping mall and a maternity hospital. Four patients were rescued by emergency services.

Odesa Oblast: Four civilians killed, 18 others injured, including two young children aged six and eight. 23 residents were rescued from a 17-story apartment building. Some people may still be trapped under the rubble of a three-story building hit by the enemy. At least two other buildings were damaged.

A day of mourning has been announced for Odesa and Odesa Oblast on December 30.

Kharkiv Oblast: Three civilians killed, 13 others injured after the Russian pre-dawn attack. Medics are still at the scene.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast: Eight civilians killed, 10 others injured after 10 Russian Kinzhal missiles attacked the city.

Cherkasy Oblast: Nine people were injured, including one seriously, after Russia hit a residential area in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast. A child was hurt in the attack. 51 houses were damaged in the attack.

Sumy Oblast: Explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast around 3:00 p.m. EET. Earlier, it was announced that Konotop had been hit.

Khmelnytsky Oblast: Two cruise missiles were shot down in the region in the morning. Throughout the oblast, 10 homes, a kindergarten, a cultural center, a library, and a town hall were damaged. No casualties were reported in the oblast.

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost every missile and attack drone in its arsenal overnight on Dec. 29, with casualties reported in every region. The Russian onslaught continued throughout the day with explosions heard in multiple oblasts and air raid alarms ringing throughout much of the country.

Ukraine managed to destroy 114 of the 158 missiles that Russia criminally launched at Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine