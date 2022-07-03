31 decomposing bodies found at Indiana funeral home, police say

The decomposing bodies of 31 people along with the cremated remains of 16 were discovered by officers inspecting a funeral home in Indiana, police said Saturday.

The inspection of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center came following a tip on the condition of the business, said Maj. Isaac Parker of the police department in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a city adjacent to Louisville, Kentucky.

The bodies were said to be in varying stages of decomposition. It's not clear if police suspect there was any wrongdoing. No arrests have been made.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said the discovery is part of an ongoing investigation.

Funeral home owner Randy R. Lankford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The find was made Friday by officers, and Lankford was informed of the discovery, Parker said.

Police said the facility had been secured. No one answered the phone at the funeral home Saturday evening. A recorded message directed callers to contact the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County coroner's office is helping investigators identity the remains. The Clark County Health Department is also involved in the case.

Indiana State Police, the Office of the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have joined the probe, Parker said.