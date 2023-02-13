31 Divorced People Who Knew On Their Wedding Day That They Made A Huge Mistake And Married The Wrong Person

"On our wedding day, one of his female friends turned up in hot pants, a crop top, and a necklace saying my husband’s name. Then, she got extremely drunk and said to all of my family that my husband was her third favorite man after her dad and her brother (this was in front of her own husband) and that I didn’t deserve him. After I told him how awful this made me feel, my husband didn’t tell her to stop, but instead said how sweet it was and how grateful he was to have her in his life."