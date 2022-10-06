31-year-old Appleton man charged with attempted homicide for stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar in August

FOND DU LAC – A 31-year-old Appleton man has been charged with attempted first-degree homicide for a stabbing that took place in August outside a Fond du Lac bar.

Vickendrika M. Jones was charged Wednesday with stabbing a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man outside the Press Box, 251 Forest Ave., about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6. He was arrested Aug. 8 on an unrelated probation violation.

The victim's girlfriend told police she and the victim were leaving the bar when they encountered a group of people, and the victim got into an altercation with another person, "which didn't initially seem like a big deal," the complaint said.

When the victim got into his girlfriend's car, he "felt odd" and then realized he had been stabbed, according to the complaint. The victim's girlfriend then drove him to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.

A surgeon later told police the victim had three holes in his small intestine and would have died if he had not gotten surgery.

The victim said he must have said something to hurt Jones' feelings, and Jones attacked him, according to the complaint. The victim said he had known Jones for a long time and told the detective Jones had been fighting someone else before the victim got involved.

Police investigated the Press Box at around 2:40 a.m. and found blood in two locations outside the bar's entrance, with what appeared to be a trail of blood droplets moving toward the parking lot that appeared to stop where the victim got into the vehicle.

Officers then located Jones walking away from the bar, wearing the same clothes from a Facebook image he posted around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Officers were aware he was on probation, and they issued a probation warrant for his arrest, according to the complaint.

The bouncer told police he broke up the fight, which had involved a group of people. The bouncer said he saw one person with blood marks on the neck of their shirt, but had thought it was from a bloody nose. The bouncer's description of the clothing of the other person involved in the fight matched what Jones was wearing, according to the complaint. The bouncer said he did not know anyone had been stabbed.

Later on Aug. 6, investigators recovered a jersey and a baseball hat that matched the description of what Jones had been wearing and that were "heavily covered in blood stains," after an anonymous source told police they saw Jones place what looked like clothing in a public garbage can, according to the complaint.

Jones turned himself into custody Aug. 8 after speaking with police.

In an interview with police, Jones initially said there was no fight and that he did not know the victim.

But after police told Jones they found the jersey he had been wearing that night covered in blood, Jones said the victim "rushed him with something in his hand," according to the complaint. Jones said he "snatched the item" from the victim, and the victim grabbed Jones by the neck. Jones said he believed the victim was going to kill him, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke with two other witnesses who were present for the fight. One witness said he never saw a knife, and was not sure why Jones was fighting with the victim. He said the victim did not charge Jones. Another witness claimed the victim did charge Jones, and she never saw Jones with a knife.

Jones' charge of first-degree attempted homicide includes modifiers of use of a dangerous weapon and being a repeater. Jones was previously convicted of battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, as well as disorderly conduct, in two Fond du Lac County cases from 2021.

Jones is held in jail on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court for a status conference and Oct. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

