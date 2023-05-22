31-year-old dies after hit-and-run in front of construction site, Gwinnett police say

Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this year.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 3, Gwinnett officers responded to a hit-and-run on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross in reference to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Razak Iddrisa dead in a construction zone.

Investigators believe that Iddrisa was struck by a Dodge Ram while he was walking in front of an address on Dawson Boulevard.

Police said security camera footage caught the Dodge Ram entering the property around the time of the collision.

When police arrived they saw Iddrisa bleeding from his head and tire marks on his face.

After being called to the scene, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office said the death was traffic-related.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-442-5653.

If you would like to remain anonymous with your tip you can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

