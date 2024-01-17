A 31-year-old dog was named the world's oldest, but doubts put his title on hold

Guinness World Records said Tuesday that its oldest dog title was under formal review and that applications to be named the oldest dog living and the oldest dog ever were suspended pending the outcome.

"A formal review into the oldest dog record is taking place, which involves GWR reviewing evidence we have on file, seeking new evidence, [and] reaching out to experts and those linked to the original application," Amanda Marcus, a spokesperson, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported the review was launched after veterinarians questioned the age of the Portuguese dog that held the title. Bobi was reportedly 31 years old when he died last year.

Bobi was announced as the world’s oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever last February.

The veterinarians said the common life expectancy for Bobi's Rafeiro do Alentejo breed is 10 to 14 years, according to AP.

In December, Wired magazine reported that Bobi's age had no independent or government verification beyond his owner's word.

In May, Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, said the dog's mother had lived to age 18, according to the AP. Bobi's final age of 31 would have been unimaginable in another era, Costa said at the time.

"Bobi is one of a kind," he said.

After Bobi's death, a 23-year-old Chihuahua named Spike became the oldest living dog, according to GWR, the self-proclaimed "ultimate authority in record-breaking achievements."

"No action has been taken in relation to any record holders yet, any actions are to be determined by the outcome of the review," said Marcus of Guinness World Records.

Costa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com