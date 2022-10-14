31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home.

Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.

Mucci was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and drug trafficking charges. He will return to court for a pre-trial conference on November 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

