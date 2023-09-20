31-year-old facing manslaughter, DUI charges in fatal February pedestrian crash

A 31-year-old Newark man has been indicted on charges including manslaughter after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car in North Star on Feb. 1, the New Castle County Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said that 69-year-old Patrick Regan was walking on Verbena Drive in the Hitchens Farm community when a Subaru Legacy crossed into the opposite lane and hit him at 7:31 a.m. The driver, whom police identified as Robert Hagerty, then swerved back across the street, hit a mailbox and then struck a tree.

Hagerty was taken to the hospital, and Regan was pronounced dead on the scene.

While at the hospital, police said Hagerty tried to take a New Castle County police officer's gun in an attempt to escape. He was charged with a felony for trying to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and attempted escape.

On Sept. 14, after an investigation by police and the Attorney General's Office, the New Castle County Superior Court arraigned Hagerty on charges of felony manslaughter and three misdemeanors: one for driving under the influence, and two for criminal mischief.

