31-year-old inmate found dead in Leavenworth penitentiary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A prisoner in the Leavenworth United States Penitentiary was found dead Thursday evening.

According to U.S. Department of Justice, inmate Juan Pablo Perez-Gomez was found lifeless just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Responders attempted saving his life before EMS arrived. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead after EMS made it.

Perez-Gomez was serving a three year and five month sentence for assaulting a federal officer, according to the report. He had been in custody at the Leavenworth prison snice Nov. 2022.

No employees or other inmates were injured and there was never any danger to the public regarding this incident. The FBI is aware and the official cause of death will be decided by the medical examiner on the case.

