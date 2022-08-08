31-year-old Irving man shot three times in south Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A 43-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested after police found a man who had suffered three gunshot wounds Sunday in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

The condition of the 31-year-old Irving man who was shot was not available Monday after he was reported in surgery Sunday evening.

Jail records identified the suspect as Hilario Carrera Acuna, who was booked in jail just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Fort Worth man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Fort Worth officers responded to a shooting call just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Biddison St., where police said they found the victim.

Police did not release any information on a motive.