31-year-old man accused of trying to steal bicycle from MBTA Transit Police parking lot, police say

A 31-year-old man is accused of trying to steal a bicycle in the parking lot of the MBTA Transit Police headquarters, police said.

Devon White, of Braintree, was attempting to cut the lock off of a bicycle that was affixed to a pole around 10 a.m. on Monday, transit police said. It was not a police bicycle.

White was arrested at the scene and taken “20 yards for booking,” transit police tweeted on Tuesday.

6/12 10AM at Transit Police HQ parking lot a 31y/o male was attempting to cut the lock off a bicycle affixed to a pole... he was placed into custody & had an additional pair of bolt cutters on him. Subject transported 20 yards for booking. pic.twitter.com/qQaJpmbxWg — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 13, 2023

Transit police said they found an additional pair of bolt cutters on White.

White was charged with attempted larceny of a bicycle and possession of burglarious tools.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

