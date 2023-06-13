31-year-old man accused of trying to steal bicycle from MBTA Transit Police parking lot, police say

Maria Papadopoulos
A 31-year-old man is accused of trying to steal a bicycle in the parking lot of the MBTA Transit Police headquarters, police said.

Devon White, of Braintree, was attempting to cut the lock off of a bicycle that was affixed to a pole around 10 a.m. on Monday, transit police said. It was not a police bicycle.

White was arrested at the scene and taken “20 yards for booking,” transit police tweeted on Tuesday.

Transit police said they found an additional pair of bolt cutters on White.

White was charged with attempted larceny of a bicycle and possession of burglarious tools.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

