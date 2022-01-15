31-year-old man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve fire at Tucson Walmart

Crime

A 31-year-old man suspected of setting a large fire inside of a Tucson Walmart on Christmas Eve morning was arrested Wednesday.

Bryant Gonzales, 31, faces charges of arson, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

"The fire quickly spread throughout the store," said Tucson Police Department in a statement. "Walmart staff did an amazing job, safely and quickly evacuating more than 300 people from the business."

No one was injured during the fire at the Walmart store near East Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department Bomb and Arson Squad investigated the scene and, with the help of Walmart loss prevention staff, identified Gonzales as a suspect.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson crime: Man arrested in Christmas Eve fire at Walmart