31-year-old man in custody in connection with Aug. 6 stabbing outside Fond du Lac tavern

FOND DU LAC – A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody in connection with an Aug. 6 stabbing outside a local tavern.

The Fond du Lac Police Department referred charges of attempted homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety on Monday to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

The man was arrested Aug. 8 on an unrelated probation violation and has remained in jail since, according to the department.

Police were called to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital early in the morning of Aug. 6, where a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was being treated for multiple knife wounds. The man said an individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern, 251 Forest Ave., and cut him several times.

Investigators initially searched near the tavern, but were unable to find any witnesses or anyone who matched the description the victim provided.

The 31-year-old man has not yet been formally charged. Police said no additional information is available at this time.

