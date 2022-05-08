31-year-old man dead after shooting at gas station in Phoenix
A man died after a shooting at a central Phoenix gas station in the area of Camelback Road and Black Canyon Highway on Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.
Officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m. where they found Sergio Cruz, 31, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said an argument started at the gas station.
Officers learned that Cruz confronted the suspect regarding a dispute about a loved one. During the confrontation, Cruz pointed a replica airsoft gun at the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot Cruz.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, remained on scene and was detained by police with no incident, police said.
Cruz was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
