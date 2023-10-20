31-year-old man dies while held at Leavenworth penitentiary: Federal Bureau of Prisons

A 31-year-old man, who was serving a nearly 3 1/2 year sentence for assault on a federal officer, died Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, a prison spokesperson said in a news release.

The prisoner was identified as Juan Pablo Perez-Gomez, said Edna Main, public information officer for the prison.

Perez-Gomez was convicted in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas and had been in custody at the penitentiary since November 2022.

Perez-Gomez was found unresponsive shortly after 7 p.m. and prison staff started life-saving measures. Emergency medical workers responded and pronounced him dead, according to Main.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Perez-Gomez’s death.

No other person in custody at the prison or employee was injured.