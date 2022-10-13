31-year-old man fatally shot on Brooklyn street

A man was shot and killed outside a Brooklyn deli Thursday, according to police.

The 31-year-old victim was standing outside Mucho Loco Deli on the corner of Sutter Ave. and Junius St. in Brownsville when two men walked up to him around 1:50 p.m., sources said.

One of the men fired off two shots, one of which hit the 31-year-old in the chest, according to the sources.

The men ran northbound on Sutter Ave., leaving the mortally wounded victim on the pavement.

Medics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

His name was not immediately released as police worked to notify family of his death.

Cops were still searching for the gunmen Thursday afternoon.