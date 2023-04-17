31-year-old man killed in northeast Dallas shooting Sunday night

A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he was shot inside a vehicle in northeast Dallas Sunday night, according to a news release.

Dallas police said Darwin Givans, 31, died at the scene in the 11100 block of Amanda Lane around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police are looking for two men they said approached the vehicle and shot Givans while he sat inside it before getting into a black, newer model sedan with stock rims, dark tint and a Texas license plate and fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3584 or email timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.