31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in east Fort Worth as he was driving down a highway, Fort Worth police said.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. in what police believe was the area of East Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue.

The man told police he was driving southbound on East Loop 820 when his car was hit by a shot.

The bullet entered a back window and hit the man in the back.

After being shot, the man drove to a nearby address where he got a ride to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the hospital, where they gathered information on the shooting.

Police were searching for evidence in the Dunbar High School area, where the victim had left his car.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Authorities said the victim had not provided much information on the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Madness frontman Suggs talks bonkers lost sitcom, how they could have been the new Monkees and their songs' hidden meaning

    "Margaret Thatcher was a Martian and she got flown back to Mars, and we were going to take over the Parliament. We had a lot of funny stories to tell," Suggs says of the shelved sitcom pilot that could've been must-TV see.

  • ‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson lists California estate for $7M. Take a look

    The “1928 Spanish Colonial” owned by Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018.

  • Twitch will ban users for serious offline misconduct

    An expanded safety policy targets major safety risks to the Twitch community that emerge offline or on other platforms.

  • Border crisis: I'm a Texas sheriff with 4 deputies patrolling 110 miles. We need help.

    Washington lawmakers need to visit our border communities — and not just for a photo opportunity. We're desperate for comprehensive immigration reform.

  • Man tried to bring loaded AR-15 into Texas nightclub after argument, prosecutor says

    He was charged in connection with a similar incident about a month before.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • 7 natural ways to whiten teeth and prevent stains at home

    To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.

  • Transgender youth treatment banned by Arkansas

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter." They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded," they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.

  • Dave Chappelle reveals celebrities left 'dirty notes' at the White House for Trump staff

    It was celebrities all along. Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed in a new interview that "dirty notes" left for former President Donald Trump's staff at the White House, which Trump officials apparently thought were from aides to former President Barack Obama, were actually put there by celebrities. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in 2019 claimed that when Trump officials came into the White House, "we had notes left behind that said 'you will fail,' 'you aren't going to make it.'" Former Obama officials seemed to have no idea what she was talking about, and now, Chappelle has shed some light on why, claiming the true culprit was a group of unnamed celebrities who were at the White House for an event before Trump took office. "Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, 'the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets,'" Chappelle explained. "Now, I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy s--- and putting them all over there." So there you go: mystery solved. Chappelle has evidently been enjoying being among the only people with clarity on the situation, noting that when he saw the story hit the news, "I laughed real hard." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsTrump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.