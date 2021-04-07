31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in east Fort Worth as he was driving down a highway, Fort Worth police said.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. in what police believe was the area of East Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue.

The man told police he was driving southbound on East Loop 820 when his car was hit by a shot.

The bullet entered a back window and hit the man in the back.

After being shot, the man drove to a nearby address where he got a ride to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the hospital, where they gathered information on the shooting.

Police were searching for evidence in the Dunbar High School area, where the victim had left his car.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Authorities said the victim had not provided much information on the incident.